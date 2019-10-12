close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 12, 2019

Directive to expedite crackdown on hoarders

Lahore

A
APP
October 12, 2019

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said profiteers will be taken to task and steps had been taken to overcome price hike to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here, the minister said that instructions had been issued to expedite a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers. He added that strict monitoring on 18 essential items, including flour, sugar, ghee and Roti, was being ensured as magistrates would take on-the-spot action.

He emphasised that the media should also pinpoint profiteers and hoarders as provision of relief to the masses was the government priority. Aslam Iqbal termed the abolishing of scale, weight licensing fee an important step which would benefit small shopkeepers and vendors. Similarly, pushcarts and small kiosks would also be exempted from the fee. He, however, asserted that any practice of variation in weight and measurement would not be tolerated. The process of checking prices and weights would continue, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore