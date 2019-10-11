close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
October 11, 2019

PML-N’s decision on ‘Azadi march’ faces delay

October 11, 2019

LAHORE: The decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding participation in the Azadi march of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) once again faced delay on Thursday due to cancellation of a meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

According to details, Shahbaz was scheduled to meet the PML-N supremo at Kot Lakhpat Jail to present party recommendations on Azadi march for approval, however, he cancelled the plan owning to backache. The party sources said the doctors had advised the PML-N president to take bed rest.

On the other hand Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced complete support for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government protest, saying his party would welcome Azadi march. “We have not yet been told anything about the march, however, we completely back JUI-F,” he said.

Earlier, Maulana Fazl said the Azadi march convoys from across the country will leave for Islamabad on October 27 to enter jointly in the federal capital on October 31. JUI-F’s senior politician Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has also submitted an application to the Islamabad chief commissioner seeking permission for carrying out Azadi march and a possible sit-in at D Chowk in Islamabad. In the written application, the JUI-F maintained that the party owns democratic and constitutional right of holding protests. It also asked the local administration to ensure essential security measures for the demonstrators.

