Pakistan to host top teams soon: Alvi

LAHORE: President Arif Alvi has welcomed the arrival of international cricket in Pakistan and believed that it’s a first step towards more international matches at home.

In a video message during a pink day ceremony here at the Gaddafi Stadium, he President said he was glad to see jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium. “I was here during the World Cup and I am here now, the passion then and now is the same in a very friendly environment.

“Pakistan is safe and the successful Sri Lanka series conduct is its proof and Pakistan will host the leading cricketing nations soon.”He said that the delegations of England and Ireland are present here to witness the country hosting the international series against Sri Lanka. “The arrival of England and Ireland delegations will surely help in presenting the softer and positive image of the country to the entire world. Hopefully, it will also convince them to send their teams to Pakistan to play series here.” He said that the visits of foreign teams is highly beneficial for Pakistan. “Whenever foreign teams visit any country, it helps that country in improving its sports culture, tourism and business. Holding the entire PSL is also a good omen for Pakistan cricket and hopefully, every major city of the country will host the PSL matches soon.” He also spoke of the awareness of breast cancer and knowhow about its early treatment. Besides all the positives of the pink day ceremony, some unethical movement of some of the people walking in the outfield before the match undid the good work done by the curators on the playing track.

Some irresponsible people seemed walking on the pitch, which later made the curators work afresh before the toss. The organisers should have kept in mind such things while holding activities alongside cricket as these are sensitive areas and needed to be taken care of. On the other hand authorities should have marked the Pink Awareness at the stadium in a rather graceful manner instead of making a couple of young girls cat walk in tight pink trousers and hip high T-shirts. It would have been far better had those girls were attire in pink shalwar kamiz for their walk around the ground with a near to capacity full stadium.