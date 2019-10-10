Prices of 18 essential items to be stabilised

LAHORE:The Punjab government Wednesday decided to provide training to price control magistrates and expedite crackdown on hoarders and illegal profiteers besides fixing Rs808 per 20kg flour bag price, sugar at Rs72 per kg, red chilli at Rs325 per kg and the rate of milk Rs80 per litre in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

The decision was made in a maiden meeting of the taskforce for price control chaired by Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and attended by Minister Agriculture Nauman Langrial, secretaries of industries and livestock departments, Addl IG (special branch) and officials concerned.

The meeting reviewed the prices of 18 essential items and took important decisions to stabilise their prices in the markets. The meeting also decided to ensure strict monitoring after fixing prices of essential items in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi initially and later on, this price control mechanism will be implemented across the province. The prices of vegetables, fruits and other kitchen-items fixed by the market committees will also be ensured in open markets on a daily basis. The meeting decided that the price of 100-gram Roti will remain fixed at Rs6 and revision in Roti prices will be made after the survey and report from special branch.

Speaking at the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said the sale of essential items at the exorbitant rate is cruelty with the people as well as the failure of the concerned institutions. He said that line departments should realise their responsibilities so as to provide relief to the common man. He said an increase in prices by the district administration without taking the line departments into confidence is deplorable and made it clear that if anybody does so in future, he would be personally responsible for it. The tradition of revising prices of essential items while sitting in the offices will have to be done away with, he added. He said that price control magistrates should personally visit markets to check the prices and they should refrain from sending officials to the markets for the same. The minister announced that he will conduct surprise visits to check the prices in the markets. He said that stakeholders will be conducted for fixing the prices of ghee, rice, mutton, beef and chicken. He said that the practice of less weight and measures will not be tolerated and the DG Industries should fulfill his responsibilities in this regard. He reiterated that people will not be left at the mercy of hoarders, illegal profiteers and exploiting mafias will be dealt with an iron hand.