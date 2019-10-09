WC hat-trick for Reinach

KOBE, Japan: South Africa’s Cobus Reinach scored the fastest hat-trick in Rugby World Cup history as the Springboks all but assured themselves of a place in the quarter-finals with a 66-7 hammering of Canada in Kobe on Tuesday. The Springboks ran in 10 tries, including seven in a first-half that featured scrum-half Reinach’s 11-minute treble. That was quicker than Australia fullback Chris Latham’s hat-trick in a 142-0 thrashing of Namibia. But Canada, just six days on from a 63-0 loss to reigning champions New Zealand, avoided a whitewash thanks to flanker Matt Heaton’s try.