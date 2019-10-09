KP Pavilion attracts visitors at travel mart

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion attracted a large number of tourists and visitors, including foreigners, on the first day of Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 in Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Additional Secretary Babar Khan inaugurated the event, said a press release.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (TCKP) put on display the cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots at the KP Pavilion in Pakistan Travel Mart 2019.

The KP government has taken various steps to make the tourism sector a driving force in the growth of the economy and building the soft image of Pakistan and participation in the Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 is part of that initiative.

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, several travel airlines, tour operators, stakeholders from the private sector are also participating in the mega event.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and domestic travel in Pakistan.

Traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot of more are also featuring at the KP Pavilion. Inaugurating the event, Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Pakistan was fortunate enough to have four seasons and terrain from mountains to deserts, snow-bound peaks to mighty rivers and forests, lush green plains and sea.

He later visited the KP Pavilion and praised the organisers for their professionalism and the cultural and traditional items put on display. Additional Secretary Babar Khan said that stalls had been established to highlight the initiatives taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the promotion of tourism.