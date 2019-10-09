Fixing the PSM

I studied the editorial titled ‘PSM questions’ (Oct 7). I want to further add that the PSM was established over four decades ago, and by now we should have expertise to run the giant complex. This must be investigated before taking the final decision. No one can deny overstaffing which must be addressed according to the exact requirement of this entity. A technical committee is immediately required to pinpoint the flaws which led to its failure to meet targets when it was a profitable complex. The status of furnaces must be evaluated. Provisioning of raw materials must also be re-assess using the cost factor.

I would like to add that the Sheffield Steel Mill model must be studied. Retrenchment of both administrative and technical staff must be carried out to reduce the financial burden. In case of lack of expertise, consultants from engineering universities should be hired to suggest ways and means to get rid of impediments to the smooth operation of the PSM. Availability of gas and electricity must be ensured. The federal government must depute a team to supervise overall performance of Pakistan Steel. It must also set a way to see the difference between where PSM is now and where it should be in a stipulated timeframe. The proposed actions must be taken immediately so that any inordinate delay can be averted. One can expect that concerted efforts can produce tangible results.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt