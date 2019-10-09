close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 9, 2019

Bad cricket

Newspost

 
October 9, 2019

The Pakistan cricket team, after disgrace in the first T20 match, was down again in the second T20, facing more humiliation at the hands of Sri Lanka’s B team.

Panic prevailed in our team and result was obvious. Poor performance can only bring defeat. You cannot pluck apples from an acacia tree. A complete restructuring of our cricket setup in the country is immediately required or we should be ready for the same results in the future from our incumbent team.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost