Bad cricket

The Pakistan cricket team, after disgrace in the first T20 match, was down again in the second T20, facing more humiliation at the hands of Sri Lanka’s B team.

Panic prevailed in our team and result was obvious. Poor performance can only bring defeat. You cannot pluck apples from an acacia tree. A complete restructuring of our cricket setup in the country is immediately required or we should be ready for the same results in the future from our incumbent team.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad