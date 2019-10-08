Traffic jams in Cityafter ineffective diversion planfor cricket match

LAHORE: Lahore police continued giving foolproof security to international cricketers and spectators on second match of Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 series played on Monday.

No untoward incident was reported until the filing of this report. However, commuters had to face worst traffic jams and mess around Gaddafi Stadium due to ineffective diversion plans. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Muslim Town Mor, Kalma Chowk, Wahdat Road, Mall Road and Lower Mall. Citizens remained stuck on roads for hours. They completed their journey of few minutes in hours. However, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik sought apology from citizens over inconvenience. He also sought cooperation from them for the revival of international sports.

Lahore Police provided security cover to Sri Lankan team and cricket-lovers by deputing 13,000 cops under the supervision of three SSPs, 13 SPs, 42 DSPs, 131 inspectors and 718 upper subordinates. Lahore police had devised a comprehensive security plan for the cricket teams for peaceful sports activity in the provincial metropolis.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited the stadium and checked security arrangements. He directed cops to stay alert to avert any untoward incident. He said all law enforcement agencies were working as one team to provide foolproof security cover to the cricketers. DIG said he had personally been monitoring search and sweep operations in and around Gaddafi Stadium. Around 67 teams of Dolphin and PERU were deputed for extensive patrolling at and around the stadium. Snipers were deputed at high rise buildings. Helicopters monitored the movement of teams from hotel to stadium and back to hotel. Safe Cities Authority focused its surveillance on the routes of cricket team and stadium. Special parking lots were designated for the spectators. Meanwhile, lady wardens welcomed the cricket-lovers by presenting them roses on second match as well. The CTO said city traffic police had been performing duties with national zeal and zest.

City Traffic Police had also devised a comprehensive traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 series.

SPs City, Saddar Division, CTO Gujranwala, 15 DSPs, 85 Inspectors, 141 Patrolling Officers and more than 1,600 wardens headed by CTO Lahore performed duties to ensure smooth traffic flow. Five breakdown and 20 fork-lifters were deputed to clear the traffic while eight points were designated for parking.

The traffic remained opened on both sides of The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road and MM Alam Road. The CTP Radio FM 88.6 and RASTA app kept citizens informed about the traffic situation. Citizens also sought information by calling at CTP 24/7 helpline 15 to get information about alternative traffic routes.

Spectators coming from Mughalpura, Mall Road and Jail Road were advised to park their vehicles in FC College through Canal Road while spectators coming from Mozang, Ichhra and Wahdat Road were allowed to park their vehicles at FC College parking through Shah Jamal. CTO Liaqat Malik said spectators coming from Motorway Thokhar Niaz Baig, Wapda Town, Garden Town, Johar Town and Township were advised to park their vehicles in Punjab University hostels ground through Faisal Town Barkat Market.

Citizens coming from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat and Ferozepur Road parked their vehicles in Liberty Market through Qainchi, Walton Road, Cavalry, Jinnah Flyover, Firdous Market and Hussain Chowk while citizens coming from Cantt and Gulberg were advised to park their vehicles in LDA Parking Plaza right behind Hotel Sun Fort. CTO Lahore said that citizens coming from Walton, Defence were advised to park their vehicles in Liberty Market through Calvary, Firdous Market and Hussain Chowk. Cricket spectators coming from Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market and Hali Road were advised to park their vehicles in FC College from Zahoor Elahi Road.

The CTO also said that entry of motorcycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, LNG/LPG and CNG vehicles was restricted in parking areas. All the vehicle occupants had National Identity Cards and match tickets. CTO said that citizens should avoid unnecessarily travel towards Gaddafi Stadium and should use Metro Bus Service to avoid inconvenience. From the general parking stand, the citizens were taken to the stadium through a free shuttle service, he added.

The CTO said that citizens having tickets of Saeed Anwar enclosure, Sarfraz Nawaz enclosure, Saeed Ahmad enclosure, Javed Miandad enclosure and Imran Khan enclosure entered Gaddafi Stadium through Liberty Market while citizens having tickets of Ramiz Raja enclosure, Abdul Qadir enclosure, Majid Khan enclosure, AH Kardar enclosure and Fazal Mehmood enclosure entered Gaddafi Stadium via Punjab University hostel ground parking through Ferozepur Road gate.