16 more dengue patients admitted to BVH

BAHAWALPUR: Sixteen more dengue patients have been admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, raising the total number of patients to 137.

It was told by Dr Amir Mehmood Bukhari, Emergency Ward Director, here on Sunday. He said that 133 dengue patients, which had been admitted to the BVH, had the history of working in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi, he added.

LIGHTNING CLAIMS LIFE: A man died when he was struck by lightning near Lal Sohanra National Park on Sunday. Muhammad Ramzan of Basti Adda 16 Meel was grazing his cattle when suddenly he was struck by lightning. As a result, he died instantly.

Meanwhile, dozens of people, including children and women, were injured due to falling of trees, walls and collapsing of roofs at Baqirpur, Adda 13, soling, Noorpur Nauranga and other areas.

Due to thunderstorm and torrential rains, dozens of trees fell in Lal Sohanra National Park and scores of cars and other vehicles were damaged.