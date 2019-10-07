close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

16 more dengue patients admitted to BVH

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Sixteen more dengue patients have been admitted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, raising the total number of patients to 137.

It was told by Dr Amir Mehmood Bukhari, Emergency Ward Director, here on Sunday. He said that 133 dengue patients, which had been admitted to the BVH, had the history of working in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi, he added.

LIGHTNING CLAIMS LIFE: A man died when he was struck by lightning near Lal Sohanra National Park on Sunday. Muhammad Ramzan of Basti Adda 16 Meel was grazing his cattle when suddenly he was struck by lightning. As a result, he died instantly.

Meanwhile, dozens of people, including children and women, were injured due to falling of trees, walls and collapsing of roofs at Baqirpur, Adda 13, soling, Noorpur Nauranga and other areas.

Due to thunderstorm and torrential rains, dozens of trees fell in Lal Sohanra National Park and scores of cars and other vehicles were damaged.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan