Giving clean chit to 90 Panama Leaks accused cruel joke: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said giving a clean chit to 90 accused named in the Panama Leaks in the amnesty scheme is a cruel joke with the ongoing so-called accountability drive.

“Jamaat-e-Islami wants across-the-board accountability. Corruption free Pakistan is our objective,” he said while addressing JI Central Executive Committee at Mansoora on Saturday which discussed the prevailing political and Kashmir situation.

He said PM Imran Khan had only tweeted and made speeches as solutions for the Kashmir issue, and it seemed that he had forgotten the Kashmir issue after an emotional speech at UN, since the government had badly failed to take any single step on the issue in line with the aspirations of the nation.

Siraj said temporary arrangements to fill political space ultimately led to political instability and leadership crisis facing the nation. He said the powers of status quo were responsible for the economical and political crises of the country. He said the non-serious attitude of the rulers and political parties had also created problems time and again. He said the PTI had promised to bring back the looted money stashed in foreign banks but it could not get back a single penny even after 14 months of running the country’s affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had also not taken a single step to provide 10 million jobs to people and build five million homes. He expressed concern over the worsening condition of economy, saying people had become desperate and lost all hopes they pinned on the PTI. He said skyrocketing inflation and unemployment had badly exposed the government claims. He said it seemed that the government lacked a concrete strategy for the revival of the economy.

The meeting expressed regret over the silence of the international community on worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. As the JI is organizing a “Save Kashmir March” at Lahore’s Mall Road on Sunday, it was hoped that thousands of Lahorites will participate in the historic march to express solidarity with the people of the Occupied Kashmir. The meeting welcomed the Sri Lankan cricket team in Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over the revival of international cricket in the country.

Meanwhile, addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said strong economy was the only key to make the world listen to Pakistan’s voice. “Those who go door to door for loans should not expect from the world would listen to them,” said Baloch.

Saying the JUI-F had the right to peaceful protest in favour of its demands, Baloch asked the government not to adopt unconstitutional and undemocratic measures to stop the protestors. He highlighted the need for unity among the political forces on the Kashmir cause. He said the JI was organizing a historic “Save Kashmir March” on The Mall on Sunday which would be attended by thousands of Lahorites. JI leaders Rashid Naseem, Abdul Ghaffar Aziz and Hafiz Idrees also addressed different sessions of the workshop.

APP adds: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Saturday said the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the Kashmir issue was being applauded by the world.

He said this at a ceremony held at Kot Lakhpat with regard to the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He assured the nation that the PTI team would play a vital role in the development of the country.