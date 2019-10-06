close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Tea stall gutted in Haripur cylinder blast

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

HARIPUR: A tea stall was gutted when a gas cylinder exploded in the Mochi Bazaar, police and witnesses said here on Saturday. Though the owner and his customers remained unhurt, the shop and the goods were completely burnt. The police and witnesses said Babar Tea Stall at Mochi bazaar caught fire after a gas leak from the cylinder.

They said the roof of the stall collapsed and its furniture and other belongings were burnt down. The fire engines and rescue teams of Tehsil Municipal Authority and Rescue 1122 and Peshawar Electric Supply Company reached the spot and saved the nearby shops from the fire.

