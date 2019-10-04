New drama serial “Kaheen Deep Jaley” starts on Geo TV

KARACHI: 7th Sky Entertainment, known for bringing quality projects catering to multiple subjects simultaneously is back with another

signature project, “Kaheen Deep Jaley” on Geo TV on every Thursday at 8 pm.

The eminent producers of Pakistan’s Entertainment Industry, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad A Qureshi have brought forth a love-hate relationship with a unique twist in ‘Kaheen Deep Jale’ featuring “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” famed Imran Ashraf and “Wrong No. 2’s” lead actress Neelum Munir in lead roles; the cast also includes Ali Abbas, Nazish Jahangir, Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Ali Ansari, Syed Areez, Hammad Farooqui, Madiha Rizvi, Nida Mumtaz, Bina Chaudhry, Shehzad Mukhtar and Farah Nadeem in pivotal roles.

Written by the accomplished writer Qaisera Hayat and directed by the talented Saima Waseem, ‘Kaheen Deep Jaley’ is a touching story of a complicated relationship between Imran Ashraf and Neelum Munir.

The story revolves around the innocent and beautiful Rida, who faces trouble and misery because of the misunderstandings created by her jealous sister-in-law.

Defamed by her sister-in-law and suspected by her husband, Rida’s life turns upside down.

To make matters worse, her husband; who is an extremely insecure person; mistreats her as well instead of supporting her.

Will Rida be able to defend her honor when it’s her closest relations who are determined on defaming her? 7th Sky Entertainment has been at the forefront, providing quality entertainment to the audience with its unique storylines.

With dramas like Ramze Ishq, Darr Khuda Se, Mere Mohsin, Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan, Dolly Darling, being currently on air, & Mera Rab Waris, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Bharosa Piyar Tera recently ended, Kaheen Deep Jale is going to add another feather in their cap.