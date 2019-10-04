close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

‘Kidnapped’ ANP activist recovered in Bajaur

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

KHAR: Awami National Party (ANP) activist Ikramullah Mashwani, who had been ‘kidnapped’ a few days back, has been recovered in Bajaur tribal district, official sources said on Thursday. They said that the ANP activist and president of a local welfare organisation, Ikramullah Mashwani, went missing after he left his under-construction home in Haji Lawang Killay on September 24. After the registration of the report by his relatives, the law-enforcement agencies launched the search and found his bike in Islampura locality. The Khassadar personnel continued their investigation and finally recovered him from Raghgan Daag area and reunited him with his family.

