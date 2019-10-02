Indian SC gives govt four weeks for reply on IHK pleas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday gave the Modi government four weeks to submit replies in petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special autonomy to Occupied Kashmir, the India Today reported.

The petitioners were granted one week to file responses once the Indian government submits response. A five-member bench also allowed the New Delhi and IHK administration to file counter-affidavits on petitions challenging the revoking of special status granted to the occupied valley.

The India Today underscored that despite the October 31 deadline for implementing the bifurcation of the occupied region, the Modi government and IOK administration have been given four weeks to reply to petitions against repealing of Article 370 and passing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

During the hearing, India’s Attorney General KK Venugopal and IHK solicitor general sought four weeks to submit responses. The petitioners, however, opposed the demand and stressed that allotting additional time would render pleas pointless. The Indian top court’s decision is applicable to all petitions filed till Tuesday. The Supreme Court Registry clarified that it will not entertain any more writ petitions against the Indian government’s move to scrap IHK autonomy.

Refusing to pass any order on the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act, the Indian apex court said any such move can turn back the clock if “we decide in your favour”. The hearing was adjourned till November 14.