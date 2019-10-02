Two cops among six held for woman’s gang rape

Two policemen among six people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in subjecting a woman to gang rape during a house robbery in the North Karachi locality of the city.

According to the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police, the incident took place at a house located in North Karachi’s Shadman Town neighbourhood. Following the incident, the police registered FIR No. 315/19 under sections 376 and 452, read with Section 34, on the complaint of the woman.

The complainant said police officials Sarfaraz and Malik Danish as well as four other suspects broke into her house and subjected her to gang rape. She said the suspects also robbed valuables from her house, adding that the policemen were residents of the same neighbourhood and they had shot a video of the incident.

According to ASI Ali Nawaz, the police have arrested all the six suspects who have been accused of being involved in the gang rape and robbery. Regarding the policemen, the ASI said that Sarfaraz was posted at the DIG West office and Danish was posted at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The officer said that though a case has been registered and the suspects have been arrested.