AKESP role in Gilgit, Chitral lauded

CHITRAL: Lauding the role of the Aga Khan Education Service Pakistan (AKESP), a senior official of the district administration, said the teachers were performing duties honestly and devotedly.

Upper Chitral Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud was speaking on the occasion of the ‘Teachers Recognition Day’ held under the auspices of AKESP at the Government Higher Secondary School in Koragh. “Needless to say, the resources are limited and there are a host of problems in the district. The people from all walks of life should support the district administration,” he said. The official went on to say that the men and women in Chitral had been working together for the development of the far-flung district in every field. Expressing his concern over the recent rising incidents of suicide in the district, the official said the causes for suicides must be determined. He urged the teachers to join the committee recently constituted to deal with the issue of suicides, adding they should educate students in classrooms as well. AKESP General Manager for Gilgit and Chitral Region Khush Muhammad Khan said that the organisation held the Teachers’ Recognition Day every year to acknowledge the services of teachers.