Jirga launches bid to settle old land dispute in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The grand jirga, which was formed to resolve the decades-old land dispute between residents of Shatai Darra and Malakani Ghara, held its first meeting at Timergara Rest House here on Monday.

Over 40 members, including leaders from all political parties, clerics, social activists and local elders attended the jirga.The jirga was formed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir chief and former member provincial assembly (MPA) Aizazul Mulk Afkari after the exchange of fire between the two groups recently over a property dispute.

The clash had left one person dead and five injured. The land dispute also claimed the life of one person in February 2005. Speaking on the occasion, Aizazul Mulk Afkari said there were many land disputes in Lower Dir district as the land was yet to be settled by the government.

He said many leaders from various political parties hailing from Lower Dir have been playing a key role in national politics and they must come forward to settle these disputes through jirgas.

The former MPA said recently the district police officer (DPO) formed a jirga, which settled a 50 year-old enmity between two rival groups which had claimed over 35 precious lives in Upper Dir.

“If there is a will and sincere efforts are made, there is always a solution to any issue,” Aizazul Mulk Afkari said. He hoped the 47-year-old dispute between residents of Shatai Dara and Malakani Ghara would be settled soon. Aizazul Mulk announced that a sub-committee would be formed to thoroughly examine the case between the two groups and find out a solution acceptable to both the sides.He appealed to both sides to cooperate with the jirga so that a viable peaceful solution to the issue could be found.