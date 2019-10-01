close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Malaysian speaker arrives today

National

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the Malaysian House of the Representatives Mohammad Ariff Bin Md Yousof, along with five members’ parliamentary delegation, will arrive in Islamabad today (1st October, 2019), on a three day visit to Pakistan.

Speaker of the Malaysian House of the Representatives Mohammad Ariff Bin Md Yousof is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Malaysian Speaker besides meeting his Pakistani counterpart will also meet the political hierarchy of the country. The matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral ties and parliamentary exchanges will be discussed in these meetings.

