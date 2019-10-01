Eight gang members involved in dollar scam arrested by Rangers

The paramilitary force in a joint operation with the district police have arrested eight members of a gang of dacoits involved in robberies by impersonating as Rangers and police officials.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that acting on information that a gang is operating in District Malir to defraud and rob citizens by impersonating as law enforcers, paramilitary soldiers expanded their intelligence network and took assistance from the local police.

During the course of the investigation, they planned a raid and conducted an operation in a locality in District Malir and after facing resistance apprehended eight members of the gang. The suspects were identified as Noor Muhammad alias Noor alias Haji, Mool Chandh Patwari, Hussain Bux Lahoti, Muhammad Akhtar alias Chaudhry, Ala Daad, Muhammad Hanif, Amir Ali Khattian and Mitho Khan Mir Jath.

During the search of their hideout, weapons, vehicles, fake green number plates and uniforms of Rangers and Police were said to have been sized. Interrogations revealed that the modus operandi of the suspect was that they trapped people by offering to sell them dollars at cheaper rates than those prevalent in the market against of the Pakistani currency. When any person came with an amount for buying dollars, the suspects would rob them by pretending to be officials of law enforcement agencies.

The robbers also revealed that they had committed eight such attempts and looted more than Rs200 million. The eight were handed over to the local police for further legal action.