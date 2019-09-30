Firdous asks JUI-F to dedicate Azadi March to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday advised chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other opposition parties to dedicate their ‘Azadi March’ to Kashmir cause and join the government efforts to represent the public sentiments in true spirit.

Talking to the media after welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad airport on his return from New York, she said the JUI-F’s Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat card would not be acceptable to masses after the PM contested the case of Islam and Holy Prophet’s sanctity at the world forum effectively.

She said Imran Khan truly represented the suppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir at UNGA; that was why the whole Pakistani nation was proud to welcome their leader on his return. Dr Firdous said the PM foiled the agenda of some religious parties, who had tried to play up the religious sentiments for their vested interests.

She said the PM categorically told the world that there was no other Islam but the one preached by Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and proved to be the true follower of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). She said that a true follower of Islam never succumbs to any pressure in his decision-making and always keeps the interest of the nation and the region above.

Through his speech, the PM mitigated all wishes of those who were playing political gimmickry in the name of Azadi March through different tactics,” she added. She said Sunday’s historic welcome by the whole nation for the prime minister was evident that he ruled the hearts of people being a true representative of their sentiments. On Monday, she said the PM would visit the earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Kashmir.