close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 30, 2019

De Minaur wins in Zhuhai for 3rd career title

Sports

 
September 30, 2019

Ag AFP

ZHUHAI: Alex de Minaur of Australia won his third ATP title of a breakout year with victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino in the final of the inaugural Zhuhai Championships on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who defeated former number one Andy Murray in the last 16, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in a little over two hours. Ranked 31 in the world, De Minaur has been imperious in southern China all week and broke the lower-ranked Frenchman in the 10th game of the second set to seal the victory.

De Minaur adds Zhuhai to titles in Atlanta and Sydney this year and said that he had been working hard on the mental side of his game. “I train my mind as much as I do on the tennis court or as much as I do fitness. I’ve got a psychologist which I talk to every day and it’s been a big help,” said the young Australian.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports