India could not justify world concerns over abuses in IOK: Rehman Malik

Islamabad :In a strong reaction to the Indian allegations against Pakistan in United National General Assembly, Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik said that as usual India tried to divert the world’s attention towards the typical issues been crafted and associated with Pakistan to avert the world’s attention from the sieged Kashmir.

He said that ironically the Indian representative read out the anti-Pakistan narrative been crafted to put Pakistan on the grey list of FATF.

Rehman Malik said that India could not justify the world concerns over the brutalities of Indian forces against oppressed Kashmiris who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination duly passed by UNSC.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech and the complete lockdown of the valley through imposition of cruel curfew since August 5, 2019.

Responding to the allegations leveled by India in UNGA, he said that Indian allegations against Pakistan are mere pack of lies only to divert attentions from Kashmir issue.

He said that before counting alleged terrorists in Pakistan the Indian representative should have named Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is listed in the top ten terrorists of the world and whose entry to USA was banned for long for his terrorist activities against minority Muslim population in Gujrat. He said that India must realise that Indian Prime Minister Modi is a known terrorist and life time member of terrorist Organisation RSS.

He said that rather Pakistan, India is a hub of terrorists and has been sending its terrorist to Pakistan which is evident from the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav who is still in the custody of Pakistan. “Where in India has registered terrorist Organisation with its Headquarter at Nagpur,” he said.

He said the bank mentioned by the Indian representative was in New York and it was functioning under the regulations of America. He questioned will India explain the details as to how Prime Minister Modi was funded through the laundered money in the elections.

He said the mentioning of FATF sanctions on Pakistan is really on hearsay allegations and it was conspired by India through blame game whereas no irregularities has been proven against Pakistan so far.

He said that Pakistan has never threatened nuclear war but it is a fact that two states are at logger head in Kashmir and any small incident can lead to erupt a bigger war, adding India has always escalated the tension between two countries which can lead to a big mishap. He said that nuclear war will affect the whole region and its heat will be felt across the world.

Senator Rehman Malik said that India is twisting the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about Jihadis while as a matter of fact Jihadis were brought by USA to fight against USSR during Afghan War. “Al-Qaeda did not exist at that time of war while is a byproduct of Taliban,” he said.

He said that the funding and support to the Jihadis continued from west and after the 9/11, US termed them as terrorists. He said that neither Pakistan in past nor in present has any linkage with the terrorist organisations.

Senator Rehman Malik questioned the India that who sent the shoe bomber in USA, definitely India supported shoe bomber who was set to have terrorist attack in USA.