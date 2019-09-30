close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

Boy catching stray kite killed by train

Lahore

September 30, 2019

A 14-year-old boy was run over and killed by a train in the Naseerabad area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ali. He was engrossed in catching a stray kite when he came under the wheels of the train, resulting into his death. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

