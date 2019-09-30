Boy catching stray kite killed by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 14-year-old boy was run over and killed by a train in the Naseerabad area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ali. He was engrossed in catching a stray kite when he came under the wheels of the train, resulting into his death. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.
A 14-year-old boy was run over and killed by a train in the Naseerabad area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ali. He was engrossed in catching a stray kite when he came under the wheels of the train, resulting into his death. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.