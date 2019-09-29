close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

Int’l Youth Day on Oct 1

Sports

LAHORE: Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department will celebrate International Youth Day on October 1, 2019.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department will hold a ceremony in this connection at Auditorium Hall, University of Home Economic, Gulberg, Lahore. Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will also launch Punjab Youth Portal during the ceremony. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will also attend the ceremony. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob will present welcome address on this occasion.

