Sidra hits ton as Blasters annex women cricket trophy

LAHORE: An unbeaten century by Sidra Amin helped PCB Blasters bag National Women Cricket Championship trophy women they beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final at the Bagh-i-Jinnah Ground on Thursday. Batting first PCB Blasters scored 216 for five in 50 overs. Sidra, the right-handed opening batter, hit 11 fours in her unbeaten knock of 153-ball 102. She added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who scored 42. In their run-chase, PCB Challengers were restricted to 210 for seven in 50 overs, thanks to Tooba Hassan and Almas Akram who took two wickets each. Javeria Rauf top-scored in the innings with 51 off 83 balls with seven fours. Bismah Maroof scored a 56-ball 44. Sidra was declared the player of the match, while PCB Challengers leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah won the player of the tournament award for bagging 14 wickets in the tournament.

Scores: PCB Blasters 216-5 in 50 overs (Sidra Amin 102*, Aliya Riaz 42)

PCB Challengers 210-7 off 50 overs (Jaweria Rauf 51, Bismah Maroof 44, Natalia Pervaiz 39*, Tooba Hassan 2-28, Almas Akram 2-38).