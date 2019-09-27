Nadra, Lubna set national records in CNS Open Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s shooters made two national records on the fourth day of the 5th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, PNS Bahadur, here on Thursday.

Nadra Raees scored 1140 points to make a new national record in 3-Position Rifle event and Lubna Ameen scored 570 points to make another record in the 25-metre pistol event.

In the individual category of 25-metre Pistol event for women, Lubna Amin of Navy-B won gold medal, while Mehwish Farhan and Rabia Kabir of Navy-A claimed bronze and silver medals, respectively.

In the team category of the event, Navy-B won gold, Navy-A took silver, and ASF clinched bronze medal. In the individual category of 50-metre 3-Position Rifle event for women, Mehwish Saeed, Nadia Saeed, and Nadra Raees of Navy-A claimed bronze, silver, and gold medals, respectively.

In the team category of the said event, Navy-A won gold, Navy-B took silver, and WAPDA grabbed bronze medal. At the end of day four, Navy stood at the top with 51 medals (19 gold, 18 silver, 14 bronze). PAF were second with eight medals (three gold, three silver, two bronze).

Sindh with three medals (two gold, one silver) stood third and WAPDA with six medals (one silver, five bronze) grabbed the fourth position. Punjab with two medals (one silver, one bronze) are on number five and FRA with one bronze medal number six. ASF with one bronze medal are seventh. The teams of BRA and Sindh Police have not yet won any medal.