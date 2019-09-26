Traffic plan for Sri Lanka-Pakistan cricket matches announced

Deputy Inspector General Javed Ali Mehar, chief of the Karachi Traffic Police, announced at a media briefing on Wednesday a traffic diversion plan for the upcoming Pakistan-Sri Lanka one-day cricket series starting on September 27.

He said one-day matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were scheduled to be held on September 27 and 29 September, and October 2, 2019, at the National Stadium, Karachi. To facilitate cricket fans and commuters, the Karachi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements under a diversion plan.

Parking for public

The following parking arrangements have been made for fans who have tickets for the matches. To park their vehicles at designated parking places, they will have to show their original tickets and CNICs.

Urdu varsity ground

Motorists in Central and West districts coming from Liaquatabad No.10 can use Hassan Square, left turn of University Road, and park their vehicles at the abovementioned place from where they will be shifted adjacent to the Expo Centre via shuttle buses.

Those from Malir and East districts and coming from Safoora can use NIPA and people coming from Sohrab Goth via Gulshan Chowrangi can use Gulshan Chowrangi, left turn of University Road, AG Sindh’s U-Turn, again University Road, park their vehicles at the abovementioned places from where they will be shifted adjacent to the Expo Centre via shuttle buses.

Gharib Nawaz Stadium

In East and Malir districts, motorists coming from Drigh Road via Sharea Faisal can use Drigh Road, right turn, Rashid Minhas Road, left turn Millennium, and park their vehicles at the abovementioned place from where they will be shifted adjacent to the Bahria University Stadium Road via shuttle bus.

Expo Centre

In South, City, West and Korangi districts, fans coming via Sharea Faisal can use Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Society light signal, PP Chowrangi, University Road, Hassan Square, Baitul Mukarram U Turn, Expo Center Gate 1, park their vehicles at abovementioned place from where they will go outside from the Expo Centre Gate No.2 towards the stadium. Or they can use Sharea Faisal, Drig Road, Rashid Minhas, and NIPA, University Road, to reach the Expo Centre Gate No.1.

In Central and West districts, people coming from Nazimabad, Liaquatabad No.10, can use Hassan Square, left turn University Road, Baitul Mukarram U-turn, Expo Centre Gate 1, park their vehicles at the abovementioned place from where they will go outside from Expo Centre Gate No.2 to arrive at the stadium.

Raana Liaquat College

Those coming from Tower, Saddar and Clifton/Defence can use New MA Jinnah Road, University Road, and New Town U-turn, Stadium Road.

Similarly , they can use Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Society light signal, PP Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, University Road, New Town U-turn, park their vehicles at the abovementioned place.

Karsaz

All kinds of traffic coming from Nursery will not be permitted to proceed towards Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards the stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road, Sharea Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium to NIPA.

Millennium Mall

All kinds of traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road will not be permitted to proceed towards the stadium. These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Sharea Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safoora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

New Town Chowrangi

All kinds of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi’s turning. Traffic will be diverted towards Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight towards PP Chowrangi.

Public coming Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from the side of the New Town police station. Similarly, people coming to view the matches will be allowed to enter the stadium from this side after the checking of their tickets, and traffic police staff will be present to assist them.

Open roads

University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Rashid Minhas Road will remain open for traffic. All commuters from Central, East, Malir, South and West districts can use the Lyari Expressway’s both sides from Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, Mauripur Road, upto Sohrab Goth.

Heavy traffic

All heavy vehicles will not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Squire, and PP Chowrangi towards University Road. To avoid any inconvenience, people have been advised to follow the instructions of the traffic police.

They have been asked to park their vehicles at designated parking places, and not to park vehicles on service roads or the main road. In case of any inconvenience, they can dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where traffic staff are available to assist them in reaching their destinations. Moreover, they can follow Traffic Police Social Media Accounts: WhatsApp at 0305-9266907, Tune Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6.