Govt decides to abolish superior court judges’ mandatory dress, mode of address

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to abolish the prevailing compulsory dress of judges of the Supreme Court and high courts while holding judicial proceedings or attending State or ceremonial functions and mode of address to them. In this connection, a bill has been moved in the National Assembly to repeal a 1980 presidential order, providing for the dress and mode of address in the superior courts. It was tabled on September 13 but went unnoticed, unreported. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill, moved by the concerned minister, said that Articles 191 and 202 of the Constitution empower Supreme Court and high courts to make rules regulating their own practice and procedure. Therefore, the matter pertaining to dress and mode of address may be regulated by them.

The bill said it is expedient to repeal the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order, 1980 (P.O. No.15 of 1980).

Articles 191 and 202 say that the Supreme Court and high courts may make rules regulating their practice and procedure. The high courts may control their respective subordinate judiciary.

In a meeting attended by the chief justices of the superior courts in June 1979, certain decisions were taken having regard to the views of the Pakistan Bar Council relating to dress and mode of address in these judicial forums.

The 1980 presidential order said that a superior court judge will wear while he is attending sittings of the court a black suit with a white shirt, a black tie and a black gown; and while he is attending State or ceremonial functions a black suite with a white shirt and a black tie.

Similarly, a lady judge will wear while she is attending the sittings of the court white dress with winged color white shirt, black coat and black gown, and while she is attending the State or ceremonial functions white dress with winged color white shirt and black coat.

The order said that the use of the expressions “My Lord” and “Your Lordship” and the like, in relation to a judge will be discontinued and he will only be addressed as “Sir” or “Janab-e-Wala” or “Janab-e-Aali” or referred to in judgments, correspondence or other instruments as “Mr. Justice” so and so or the like.

It also said superior court means the Supreme Court of Pakistan or a High Court or the Federal Shariat Court and “judge” includes chief justice or, in the case of the Federal Shariat Court, its chairman or its member.

In the United States, judges of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court are addressed as My Lord, or My Lady, or Your Lordship, or Your Ladyship, depending on the grammatical context. Masters and registrars of the Supreme Court are addressed as Your Honour. Provincial court judges are also called Your Honour.

In the Courts of England and Wales, Supreme Court judges are called Justices of the Supreme Court. Judges of the high court and court of appeal are addressed when sitting in those courts as "My Lord" or "My Lady" and referred to as "Your Lordship" or "Your Ladyship".

The dress code for lawyers or legal practitioners varies with the season. During the winter months, a formal black suit and tie are worn with gown. During the hot summer months, white shirt and trousers and a white neck band may be worn.