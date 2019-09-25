Shining, Dar Clubs make it to quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shining Club qualified for the quarterfinals of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Wahdat Eaglets Club by 34 runs at Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Shining Club 186/5 in 20 overs (Ghulam Musatafa 74, M Rasool 25, Umer Dar 13, M Osama 23, Umer Farooq 21*,Hussain Ali 18*, Sohaib Munir 2/31). Wahdat Eaglets 152 all out in 18.4 overs (Uzair Nasir 58, Ali Raza 22, Ameer Hamza 16, Rao Daniyal 4/18, Ather Mehmood 3/33).
Dar Club also entered the quarterfinals Of the Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Abdul Qadir Club by 9 wickets at Dar Academy Ground.
Scores: Abdul Qadir Club 106 all out in 18.3 overs (Abdul Moqeet 27, Junaid 15, Faiz Malik 12, Anas Azam 3/14, Mujeebullah 3/25, Ahmed Shiraz 2/20). Dar Club 107/1 in 10.5 overs (Ameer Hamza 48, Usama Ahmed 52*).
