Say no to war

This refers to the editorial 'Staving off war' (September 24). The editorial has highlighted a very sensitive and burning issue very prudently that may result in another major war. Iran is fully prepared to face any eventuality. Tempers are very high since US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo termed the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia an "act of war” and suggested it was done by Iran, something that has been denied by Iran.

It will be seen how many countries listen to the speech of the Iranian president at the UNGA, as most of the delegates disappear after the speech of the US president. Will Trump open up three fronts: Kashmir, Iran and Afghanistan at a time when this region needs peace? Trump, being one of the most unpredictable presidents in US history, would risk action replay in Iran on the theory of WMDs that still hounds the US. The history of wars by the US should caution Trump to either change history or be named a war-time president who could avoid war. The best solution lies in avoiding conflict, as suggested in the editorial.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi