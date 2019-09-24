Nimirta case: Judge reluctant to hold probe

HYDERABAD: Larkana district and sessions judge seemed reluctant to hold judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of Nimirta Chandani — a BDS final year student of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College who was found dead in her hostel room on Sept 16 — in line with the home department’s Sept 18 request.

Official sources in the district police said on Sunday evening that home secretary Abdul Kabeer Kazi — who is travelling abroad — has been informed by the police about sessions judge’s reluctance to initiate the inquiry. Another source said: “We have learnt that the sessions judge has outright declined to hold the inquiry”.

According to the source, the home secretary is said to have told the Larkana police that the session judge was supposed to put it in writing if he was not willing to initiate the inquiry. “Things might get clear on Monday [today],” the source added.

It is learnt that one objection on the part of the judge is that the home department has directly made the request to him [the sessions judge] whereas it’s the Sindh High Court registrar to have issued such a directive to him.

But even for that matter, no reply has officially been communicated either to the Larkana police or home department and it was the message that has been conveyed to the police. The Larkana police, meanwhile, remained in a fix. “Neither the [bereaved] family is coming forward to lodge an FIR of the incident nor are the police ready to register a suicide case,” said the source.

Nimirta’s family members have spoken to the Larkana DIG Irfan Ali Baloch and SSP Masood Bungash. One source said that the family had at least shown their trust in the DIG but even then they were not ready to lodge an FIR.

Police have been keeping two students – Mehran Abro and Wasay alias Ali Shan Memon — in custody for several days for questioning.

“Their custody will obviously raise questions and their family may also move a court for their release,” said a police source.

Statements of the two students have been recorded by the police, who are also learnt to have recorded their videos.

Mehran Abro is said to be closely connected with Nimirta and according to the police version, Abro had told interrogators that he had declined to marry her. A few days before the Sept 16 incident, she had talked to Prof Amar Lal about her issues.

According to Advocate Ishrat Lohar, a judicial probe could not be held unless an FIR is registered. Advocate Ali Palh, however, differs with Advocate Lohar, insisting that a judicial inquiry could be initiated before registration of an FIR. “The bereaved family wants a high court judge to head such an inquiry,” Advocate Palh said.

Nimirta’s brother, Dr Vishaal, did not talk to Dawn despite repeated attempts made by this reporter till late Sunday evening.

Someone who attended his mobile phone said he [Dr Vishaal] was busy performing religious ritual.