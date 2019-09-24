Students asked to focus on innovation to achieve goals

FAISALABAD: The students should focus on creativity, innovation and produce entrepreneurial skills to achieve goals in their lives.

It was said by University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s Faculty of Agriculture Dean Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan while addressing the orientation seminar for new students at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday.

Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dean Dr Allah Buksh, Director Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Controller Examination Dr Tahir Siddiqui, Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Yasin, Dr Tahira Iqbal and others were also present.

He said that the agriculture was the backbone of the economy as it was contributing 19 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product. He said that at the time of inception of the country, total population was 35 million, which had now touched to 200 people. He said that it was the agriculture sector, which was meeting the increasing demand of the food of the population.