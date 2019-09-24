Up to 36pc successful as UoP declares BA/BSc exam results

PESHAWAR: Girls, mostly the students of Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad, clinched seven out of the total eight top positions in BA, BSc examinations under the University of Peshawar (UoP, as the results were declared on Monday.

Six out of the seven position-holding girls were the students of Army Burn Hall College, while one was a student of Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar.

A boy stood second in the BSc examination and was given an award for his distinctive performance.

The award distribution ceremony was held with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Asif Khan as the chief guest.

Controller Examinations Dr Fazli Hadi announced the results.

According to results, a total of 20,450 students appeared in the examination, out of which 7,442 were declared successful with a pass percentage of 36.

Sadia Kanwal, daughter of Muhammad Yasin, clinched top position in BSc by scoring 485 out of the total 550 marks.

She was followed by Asher Afnan, from FG Degree College for Men, Peshawar Cantt, and Faryal Bukhari, from Jinnah College for women, University of Peshawar, on second and third positions, with 484 and 478 marks, respectively.

Army Burn Hall College for Girls Abbottabad also secured the top three positions in BA exam. Kanwal Munir and Maria Ilyas shared the top position with 440 marks, followed by Laiba Asad Lodhi and Mahnoor Aziz who scored 438 and 437, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif announced a complete fee waiver for the position holders for pursuing their higher studies.

Later, speaking to the media persons the vice-chancellor said that the university has got a three-year extension in running the bachelor and master degree programmes.

Several departments of the university would offer admissions in the master’s degree programme this year and gradually the system would be wrapped up to fully implement the BS programmes, he added.