Sarwar urges Australia to playrole in resolving Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw and adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar separately on Monday.

During the meetings, issues including Kashmir and other matters of mutual importance were discussed. While talking to both dignitaries, the governor said Narendra Modi’s war hysteria has endangered peace of this region and all over the world. He said Pakistan is playing its role for protecting the regional and world peace, adding Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism are an example for the whole world.

While taking to Australian High Commissioner, the governor noted that Pak-Australian annual trade volume has gone up to 1.9 billion and growing demand of Australian dollars was a clear proof of close and friendly ties between both the countries. The governor said more than twelve thousands Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in Australian institutes and Australian government is facilitating and supporting them. He demanded Australia play its role in resolving Kashmir issue and ending atrocities on Kashmiris, The governor said that it is now mandatory for the world to play a decisive role to end atrocities on Kashmiris and resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions for peace and development in this region. “Pakistan is willing to have peaceful relations with neighbours. Unless India stops oppression in Kashmir, ties will not improve and peace will only be a dream,” he added. Later the governor met adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam who discussed matters related to environment protection and prevailing situation with him.

Pervaiz Elahi: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Geoffrey Shaw called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi here Monday. Views about prevailing political situation in the country were exchanged in the meeting. They agreed on promoting bilateral relations and trade between the two countries.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan. “Modi has committed excessive oppression and suppression on Kashmir which is unprecedented. Despite long curfew in held Kashmir, Modi government could not dampen courage and spirit of the Kashmiris. Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting Kashmiris issue in the world. CPEC project is heading fast towards its completion. Pakistan will become trade hub of Asia,” Pervaiz Elahi said.

He said as a CM he put missionary schools under the control of the Church. Ministry for minorities was created for the first time. Funds were allocated, university status was conferred on FC College and promoted agriculture sector, he added.

Australian High Commissioner said strategy is being evolved for further promoting trade between Pakistan and Australia, adding in this connection a trade delegation is visiting Pakistan in October.

He said Australia Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board are in contact with each other. Australia welcomes revival of cricket in Pakistan, he said. On this occasion, Ms Lauren Voga was also present.