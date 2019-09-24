Missing

In the wake of recent increase in the incidents of kidnapping, rape and murder of children across the country, one observes with disdain and disgust that the police and government have remained insensitive to the grim situation over years.

A case in point is the advertisement released by the Karachi Police in the newspapers of September 20 about a missing five-year girl who disappeared on March 22, 2016. What a shame that the police have woken up from deep slumber after more than three years. Likewise, the Child Protection Response Centre Karachi has issued a press notice on the same date to locate 16 children, including those missing since October 13, 2013, and March 22 and May 20, 2016 until June 9, 2018. Where is the government of Sindh, one may ask.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad