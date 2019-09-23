close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Dengue awareness

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

LAHORE: Executive Director, Athar Ali Khan, said Lahore Arts Council is a cultural centre. It is our responsibility to provide a clean environment to the participants of all programmes held at our premises, he added.

Athar Ali Khan directed for including dengue awareness messages in commercial and families dramas under Alhamra. He constituted a three-member committee that will submit its report on a daily basis by inspecting inside and outside buildings of both the complexes. Dengue protection spray has also been made in Alhamra Mall Complex and Alhamra Cultural Complex, he added.

