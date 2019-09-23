PMA press conference: PMA rejects PMDC Ordinance, opposes body to run PMDC affairs

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) has outright rejected Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) Ordinance 2019, which it believed to be in contravention to the PMDC Ordinance 1962.

Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) held its Central Council meeting at PMA House here on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Dr Ikram Ahmed Tunio, President PMA Centre. Central Councillors from all over Pakistan including Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA Centre, Dr Amir Saleem, Joint Secretary PMA Centre, Dr Saeed Ahmed, Joint Secretary PMA Centre, Dr Sahibzada Masood-us-Syed, President PMA Punjab, Dr Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore, Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, General Secretary PMA Lahore, attended the meeting.

The meeting observed that PMDC Ordinance 2019 was promulgated by President Dr Arif Alvi on January 5, 2019. The senate standing committee on National Health Services first rejected the ordinance and then at last passed it and then the bill was moved to the senate, where the ordinance was rejected.

Now, Ministry of National Health Services has constituted an eight-member advisory committee to run the affairs of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). Pakistan Medical Association condemns the Federal government for constituting this unconstitutional and illegal committee. We reject this advisory committee. Legally no minister can form such committee to run PMDC, it said.

PMA is very much concerned about the fate of Pakistani doctors who were sacked in Saudia Arabia, because they were holding MS, MD degree from Pakistan. Saudia Arabia has blamed that MS, MD degree programme of Pakistan lacks mandatory training.

PMA stands with the doctors who are terminated from their services in Saudia Arabia. We ask the government, Foreign Ministry and Federal Health Ministry that what they have done so far, because so many doctors have returned, it said.

Pakistan Medical Association is very much concerned that the government is contemplating to form media courts. Initially it was suggested to form the Media Regulatory Authority but now the government is moving in the direction of media courts. It appears that present day government wants to put sanctions on freedom of press and wants to keep it under its control.

We strongly condemn this idea and attitude of the government and warn that any such move will be very strongly resisted by all the democratic forces of the country.

Recently the killing of Dr Hyder Askari in Karachi and mysterious death of Dr Nimrita Kumari in Larkana has shocked the entire medical fraternity.

This is very unfortunate that the government has failed to provide security to the doctors. We ask the authorities concerned to provide security to people particularly the doctors who are always soft target. We are very much scared that target killing of doctors may not start again. We request the authorities concerned to take appropriate security measures to save the lives of doctors.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the rising cases of dengue in the country. Cases of confirmed dengue virus have been reported in thousands in all the provinces. The situation is very alarming and we doubt that it may not become epidemic.

The government should immediately start anti-mosquito spray campaign on an emergency basis throughout the Pakistan because the only prevention for dengue is to completely eliminate mosquitoes from the country because there is no vaccine or specific treatment to combat this disease. Elimination of mosquito will also end the other mosquito born diseases like Malaria, Chikungunya, etc.

PMA is very much concerned due to the increasing polio cases in the country it is a very alarming. The World Health Organization has also expressed its grave concern over the significant rise of polio cases in Pakistan. It further criticised that the polio eradication programme is no longer on-track and it is now essential that the new government renews its efforts.

Now it is time for the government to chalk out foolproof strategy to curb polio virus on emergent basis. PMA believes that a strong positive awareness campaign through print, electronic and social media should be initiated to convince people for polio vaccination of their children.

PMA appreciates Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) for stopping Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) from registering drugs without fixing price. The step has been taken in the light of AGP’s Special audit report of DRAP, which showed so many irregularities in the price fixing by DRAP.

After the AGP’s report this has been proved that DRAP manipulated in giving undue incentive to the HOTC manufacturers which lead to more investment in non-essential medicine and thus production of essential medicine was discouraged.

PMA suggests the government to make strict policy for continuous monitoring of DRAP because pricing of medicine is a serious issue. The government should make sure easily availability of drugs at affordable prices.

People of held Kashmir are imprisoned at their homes for last 45 days due to imposition of curfew in the valley. People are suffering from the scarcity of edible; medicine and particularly life saving drugs are not available. In this situation patients could not go to their doctors, patients suffering from diseases like hypertension, diabetes, gastroenteritis, cardiovascular disease, renal diseases and female patients of Gynae & Obs are not able to go to hospitals for their treatment and maternity facilities.

PMA again demands India lift curfew immediately so that all patients particularly serious patients can get emergency treatment and also restore all the communication facilities for the Kashmiris.