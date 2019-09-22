Researchers asked to come up with viable solutions to industrial problems

FAISALABAD: The researchers should come up with viable solutions to the problems of public and industry, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was addressing a teaching assistants’ workshop arranged by the Directorate of Academics, University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Saturday.

The VC said that in modern world, the universities worked as think tanks and provided solutions. He added in the modern era, when knowledge was advancing with each passing moment, the researchers need to priorities the issues so that effective work could be carried out.

Talking about communication, he added that special focus was required to refurbish the skills of effective communication so that they could market themselves. He said that the country was blessed with talented youth but due to lack of communication skills, they were lagging behind.

He said that the university had chalked out a comprehensive plan to polish the communication skills of the students so that free-of-cost English classes on weekend for the students of the varsity.

He said that knowledge-based economy was imperative to address the daunting issues of poverty, agriculture low productivity, unemployment and other challenges. He said that collaborative and intensive efforts were required to meet the sustainable development goals that comprise 17 points of agenda such as poverty and hunger alleviation, ensure healthy lives and quality education etc.

He said that 60 per cent of people in Pakistan were living below the poverty line. He said that with the help of information and communication technology, we could disseminate messages and knowledge among the people. He urged the youth to add beauty to the world with their creativity.

Director Academics Dr Yasir Jamil said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure the quality education at par with international standards as the UAF was standing among the top universities.