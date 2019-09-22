close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
September 22, 2019

IS claims responsibility for Iraq bus bombing that killed 12

World

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 22, 2019

CAIRO: Islamic State militants have claimed responsibility for a bus bombing that killed 12 people near the Iraqi city of Kerbala, the Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. Iraqi security services said on Friday that 12 people were killed and several others wounded when a bus bombing occurred near the holy city south of Baghdad. Two police spokesmen in the area said an explosive device planted on the bus detonated at a northern entrance to the city, setting fire to the vehicle.

