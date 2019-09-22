Seminar

Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (PUICS) in collaboration with UNICEF and Punjab government organised a seminar on “Make Polio-Free Pakistan.” UICS Incharge Dr Noshina Saleem, representatives from Health Department, UNICEF, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The speakers highlighted the harmful effects of polio on human life. They urged the students to play their role in creating awareness about the disease and make Pakistan a polio-free country.