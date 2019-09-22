Police warned over incomplete record

LAHORE :CCPO BA Nasir has warned that strict action would be taken on incomplete record at police stations and offices.

He directed the crime control strategy should be followed and vowed that all available resources would be utilised to control heinous crimes. He was chairing a meeting of DIGs, SSPs and divisional SPs in which the crime strategy came in to discussion. The security plan for the Sri Lanka cricket team was also reviewed by the meeting. "Due action on court orders should be taken. The code of conduct issued by the police department should be taken care of," he added. He directed that action on public complaints received via Prime Minister and Chief Minister Portals should be immediately taken. He noted that inquires against police officials were not being completed in time and urged that inquiries should be completed as early as possible. The CCPO, referring to his recent visits to police stations, directed that all police officials deployed on security should wear bulletproof jackets for their security. SP Security Muhammad Naveed briefed the meeting about the security plan prepared for upcoming Pakistan Sri Lanka cricket matches.