Sat Sep 21, 2019
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Man found dead in Neelum Colony

Karachi

Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

A man was found dead in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood on Friday. According to police, the body was found in a house located in Neelum Colony, Street No 4, after locals informed them. The police took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 50-year-old Tariqullah. Police quoting doctors said the body was a week old while the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

