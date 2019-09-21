Man found dead in Neelum Colony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was found dead in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood on Friday. According to police, the body was found in a house located in Neelum Colony, Street No 4, after locals informed them. The police took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 50-year-old Tariqullah. Police quoting doctors said the body was a week old while the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.
