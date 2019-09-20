close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
IH
Ishrat Hyatt
September 20, 2019

Awareness against drug abuse

Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) has organised its annual event which aims to spread awareness of overdose losses and to commemorate ‘International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD)’ by encouraging youngsters to get involved in sports and physical activities.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year in August and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of legal and illegal drug-related deaths. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends, remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose. It provides an opportunity for people to publicly mourn for loved ones, without feelings of guilt or shame.

This year two football matches will take place with all professional players-Hawks versus Highlanders (female) and Islamabad versus Azad Kashmir (male). The event will take place at the Sports Complex on Saturday, September 21st, from 1545 hrs to 1930 hrs. These activities are planned for the students from different educational institutions, who will also participate.

