Rabbani advises govt to move Kashmir resolution in UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Senate former chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday proposed to the government of Pakistan to move a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly on the Kashmir issue with focus also on rape, torture and genocide being used as tools in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Senator Rabbani also proposed that the United Nations and the OIC should be asked to send observers to assess the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Commenting on the ever-deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir, he noted that over 45 days had passed and Indian Occupied Kashmir continued to be in state of curfew. “It is unfortunate that the conscience of the world has become dead to the plight of the Kashmiri people, in particular the UN and the OIC,” he remarked.

“The torture of those Kashmiris arrested by Indian occupation forces and the rape of Kashmiri women has failed to send a ripple in the capitals of this corporate world. This is nothing new because the West also remained oblivious to the white regime in South Africa and to the plight of the Palestinian people,” he pointed out.

Rabbani contended that in the given circumstances where rape, torture and genocide were being used as tools to further a political agenda, Pakistan should move a resolution in the General Assembly of the United Nations.

“This resolution will not only highlight India’s planned genocide and aim to change the demography of Kashmir but should also demand an immediate lifting of the curfew and the release of all persons arrested by Indian security forces,” he maintained.