26 hotels sealed in Kaghan Valley for polluting river

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration and Environmental Protection Agency have sealed 26 hotels in the Kaghan valley, which have been causing pollution in the valley. “We have sealed more than two dozen hotels, which have dropped sewerage and drainage lines into River Kunhar,” Nawab Sameer Laghari, the assistant commissioner of Balakot, told reporters on Thursday. A joint team of the district administration, EPA and police raided various hotels in the Kaghan valley.