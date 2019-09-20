close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Martyred soldier laid to rest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

MULTAN: The funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldier Ghulam Abbas, who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control, was held on Thursday. The martyred soldier was laid to rest here at his ancestral graveyard in Chah Dhoreywala in Sher Shah. Senior military officials attended his funeral. He was laid to rest with full military honours and protocol.

