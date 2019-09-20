Martyred soldier laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldier Ghulam Abbas, who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control, was held on Thursday. The martyred soldier was laid to rest here at his ancestral graveyard in Chah Dhoreywala in Sher Shah. Senior military officials attended his funeral. He was laid to rest with full military honours and protocol.
MULTAN: The funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldier Ghulam Abbas, who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control, was held on Thursday. The martyred soldier was laid to rest here at his ancestral graveyard in Chah Dhoreywala in Sher Shah. Senior military officials attended his funeral. He was laid to rest with full military honours and protocol.