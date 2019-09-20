Towards stability

It is heartening to know that the top leaders are working towards the most important issue in the country – economic stability. The country is blessed with tremendous potential, with hardworking people, agricultural land that produces some of the best fruits in the world, and archaeological sites that can attract tourists. However, there is a dire need for peace on the borders – especially the western borders – for exports and imports.

Increase in tax filers has also been mentioned; people will give taxes if they know that their hard-earned money is going to be utilised for quality education, healthcare, infrastructure development, progress, peace and prosperity. Leadership is important and one hopes that the present and future leaders will have the people of the country in their focus, and not their own selfish interests.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar