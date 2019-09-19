Five dead in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Five people, including a police constable, were killed in separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Police constable Khalid Mehmood of Chak 296/GB was on his way to Madina Town when his bike slipped and he fell on the road while saving a dog. As a result, he died instantly. Tehmina Bibi, a resident of Chak 198/GB, Muhammad Hassan of Chak Jhumra, M Asif of Pindi Bhattian and Ghulam Mustafa of Chak 529/GB were also killed in separate road accidents in the city.

TWO MURDERED: Two people were murdered in separate incidents here on Wednesday. In the first incident, Shehnaz Maqsood, a married woman and a resident of Chak 68/JB Thikriwala was slaughtered by unidentified accused in her house. The motive behind the incident is still not ascertained. In another incident, Rashid Nadeem, a property dealer of Dogar Chowk, Madina Town, was also murdered allegedly by his ex-wife Farah Deeba and her brother Muhammad Asif.

10 STUDENTS LEAVE FOR CHINA: As many as 10 students on Wednesday left for China to complete their PhD degree from the Fujian Agricultural and Forestry University. A sending-off ceremony was held at a meeting room of the VC Office was where Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Director External Linkages, introduced the students with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf. While congratulating the outgoing students to the FAFU, Dr Ashraf stressed to work hard and prove their metal in their respective domain. He said that China was marching towards progress and development and manufacturing almost everything as per requirement of the buyers so we need to learn many things from China.