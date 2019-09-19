close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Illegal water connections

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

KARAK: District administration has launched an operation against illegal water connections from the main pipelines. The operation was launched in the supervision of Karak Assistant Commissioner Abdus Samad Niazamani here on Wednesday. The team checked illegal water connections from Zebi Dam water supply scheme to district headquarters Karak. They removed over a dozen connections in different areas from the main water supply line. The AC warned that strict action would be taken against those using illegal connections.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar