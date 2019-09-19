Illegal water connections

KARAK: District administration has launched an operation against illegal water connections from the main pipelines. The operation was launched in the supervision of Karak Assistant Commissioner Abdus Samad Niazamani here on Wednesday. The team checked illegal water connections from Zebi Dam water supply scheme to district headquarters Karak. They removed over a dozen connections in different areas from the main water supply line. The AC warned that strict action would be taken against those using illegal connections.